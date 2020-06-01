Government to Soon Start Home Delivery of Petrol and CNG Fuel, Says Oil Minister

Speaking during the inauguration of 56 new CNG stations in 11 states, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hinted that the government will soon be initiating home delivery services for petrol as well as CNG.

After the doorstep delivery of diesel, the Centre is likely to give a green signal to oil companies for the delivery of petrol and CNG. The step comes in light of the hardships faced by consumers due to the restrictions imposed across the country during the lockdown.

In addition to this, Pradhan also mentioned that the government is planning to unveil an all-new fuel retailing model where all types of fuel can be availed at one place. This includes petrol, diesel, CNG, LNG and LPG.

Ahead of this, the Indian Oil Corp had begun home delivery of diesel through mobile dispensers in September 2018. However, the same was limited to just a few cities. Pradhan confirmed that the govt. was working on efficiency, affordability, security and accessibility. Moreover, the home delivery of petrol and CNG will also pose safety risks due to its highly inflammable nature.

An official statement issued by the government stated that “Completion of work at these stations was affected due to the countrywide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, after easing of restrictions last month, the work gathered pace and was carried out ensuring all safety and social distancing norms. This ensured minimum delay in commissioning of these stations as against the original schedule."

