Govt Allow Sales of Electric Vehicles Without Batteries to Reduce Upfront Cost: Details Here

The government on Wednesday said it has allowed the sale and registration of electric vehicles without pre-fitted batteries, a move which will reduce the upfront cost of these vehicles. The battery, which accounts for about 30-40 per cent of the total cost of EVs, can be provided separately by companies, it added.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has allowed registration of electric vehicles without pre-fitted batteries. In a letter to Transport Secretaries of all the States and UTs, the ministry has clarified that vehicles without batteries can be sold and registered based on the type approval certificate issued by the Test Agency," the ministry said in a statement. It said there is no need to specify the make/type or any other details of the battery for the purpose of registration.

However, the prototype of the electrical vehicle and the battery (regular or swappable) are required to be type-approved by the test agencies specified under Rule 126 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The advisory to principal secretaries and transport secretaries of states said the government is striving to create an ecosystem to accelerate the uptake of electric mobility in the country.

"It is time to come together to work jointly to achieve the broader national agenda to reduce vehicular pollution and oil import bill. This will not only protect the environment and reduce the oil import bill but also provide opportunities to sunrise industries," it said. The ministry said for the promotion of electric vehicles, recommendations were brought to its notice to delink the cost of battery from the vehicle cost.

This will make the upfront cost of electric two- and three-wheelers lower than that of internal combustion engine (ICE) variants, it added. "The battery could be provided separately by the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) or the energy service provider," it said.