Govt Committed to Strategic Disinvestment of Air India: Jayant Sinha
Jayant Sinha said the government was taking steps to make Air India a vibrant global airline and benchmark some of its services with the best in the world.
Air India plane. (Representative image/Reuters)
The government is committed to strategic disinvestment of national carrier Air India, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said Tuesday. Speaking at a session hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce, Sinha said the government was taking steps to make Air India a vibrant global airline and benchmark some of its services with the best in the world.
"We want to make Air India a vibrant global airline going forward," Sinha said.
On Jet Airways, which has been grounded due to the financial crisis, the minister said "there is a bank-led resolution plan which is underway. Some bids have been received and let see how the resolution plan unfolds," he said. Sinha said that in the interim, some assets of Jet Airways have been assigned for the convenience of passengers. "When the resolution process is complete, these assets will again be re-assigned."
He said India has the most open and competitive aviation industry in the world and the desire was to benchmark it against the best in the world. During UPA rule, one airport was built in a single year, Sinha said, adding that now six to seven airports were being built in a year and there has been an unprecedented growth in the sector.
