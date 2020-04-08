AUTO

1-MIN READ

Govt Constructed Nearly 4,000 Km of National Highways Last Year, Highest-Ever in India

Image for Representation.

Image for Representation.

The construction pace as noticed in last years has seen steady growth with 3,380 km construction in the FY 2018-19, the NHAI said in a statement.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 12:03 PM IST
The National Highways Authority of India on Monday said that it has accomplished the construction of 3,979 km of national highways in the financial year 2019-20.

According to the state-run company, this is the highest ever highway construction achieved by it in a financial year.

"The construction pace as noticed in last years has seen steady growth with 3,380 km construction in the FY 2018-19," the company said in a statement.

"Continuing the same trend with the development of 3,979 km of national highways during FY 2019-20, NHAI has achieved an all-time high construction since its inception in 1995."

As per the statement, the government has envisaged an ambitious highway development programme, namely the Bharatmala Pariyojana which includes the development of about 65,000 km of national highways.

"Under Phase-I of Bharatmala Pariyojana, the Government has approved the implementation of 34,800 km of national highways with a very stiff target of 5 years with an outlay of Rs 5,35,000 crore," the statement said.

"NHAI has been mandated development of about 27,500 km of national highways under Bharatmal Pariyojna Phase-I."

Furthermore, the company said that it has taken a large number of initiatives to revive stalled projects and expedite completion of new ones.

