Lockdown 4.0: Govt Extends Ban on Domestic and International Flight Services Till May 31

Government of India has announced to extend the ban on domestic and international flight services till May 31. The ban has been extended as govt has announced the phase 4 of lockdown due to COVID-19 till May 31. All medical flights, special flights and freight flights will continue to operate like before.

It was earlier learned from the top Government sources that the Central Government was in its final stages to resume flight operations in India. However, a few complications being posed by State Governments seeking clarity on whether passengers must be quarantined after landing or not resulted in a delay to resume operations.

The scheduled passenger flight services have been under restrictions since March 25, when PM Modi announced the first phase of lockdown to contain the covid-19 pandemic.

The government, however, has laid down a detailed SOP for resuming the flight services, some of which include no catering for a flight duration of under two hours. Some snacks, however, could still be offered.

Keeping in mind the safety of the passengers and the staff involved in the functioning of a flight, SOPs will be placed and only healthy people will be allowed to travel.

Recently, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has made operational several technology-based unique facilities at Delhi Airport, including specially designed UV (ultraviolet) based tunnels to disinfect checkpoint trays and baggage, mobile UV tower to disinfect surfaces in the terminal area and handheld UV devices. In addition, passenger trolley disinfection system and walk-in shoe sanitizer mats will also be made available for passenger safety.

Additionally, handheld disinfection torch will also available at the airport to disinfect desktop, laptops and other devices.