Lockdown 5.0: Govt Extends Ban on International Flights, To Decide on Resumption Date Later

The only international flights currently being operated are non-scheduled commercial flights under Vande Bharat Mission.

MHA has announced the guidelines for the fifth phase of lockdown with substantial relaxation in traveling. While domestic flights and evacuation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission will continue to operate like before, the ban of international flights will continue till indefinite period as government has not announced any date for resumption of air services on international sectors.

Govt opened the domestic flight services in a calibrated manner from May 25 and is currently undertaking the Vande Bharat Mission Phase 2 with aim to repatriate stranded international passengers both in the country and outside. However this flights are non scheduled commercial flights only.

Ahead of this Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation, said in a recent press conference while announcing the resumption of domestic flights that govt is yet to decide on international flights and will only do so once the other transportation services are resumed in India.

While the aviation sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, resumption of domestic flights has given some respite to the air carriers.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights were suspended for this time period.

However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by Indian aviation regulator DGCA are permitted to operate during this lockdown.


