AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Govt Issues Draft Notification for Mandatory Compliance of BIS Certification Norms for Helmets

Image for Representation. (Picture Source: PTI)

Image for Representation. (Picture Source: PTI)

The proposal will enable only BIS-certified helmets for two-wheelers to be manufactured and sold in India, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 7:17 PM IST
Share this:

The government has initiated a process to bring helmets under mandatory BIS regime as part of efforts to reduce fatal injuries involving two-wheelers, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said on Saturday. Once the process is completed only BIS-certified helmets for two-wheeler riders would be manufactured and sold in India.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification for bringing Protective Helmets for two-wheelers rider under compulsory certification as per Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016," the MoRTH said in a statement. This will enable to have only BIS-certified helmets for two-wheelers to be manufactured and sold in India, it said.

Also Watch:

"It will also improve the quality of two-wheeler helmets and would improve road safety scenario, and further would be helpful in reducing fatal injuries involving two-wheelers," it added. The ministry has invited suggestions or comments in this respect which can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways within a month.

Next Story
Loading