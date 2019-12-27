Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Govt Proposes BS-VI Emission Norms for Quadricycles from April 1, 2020

Proposed emission limits in BS-VI are in line with Euro 5 mass emission guidelines which will be applicable from January 1, 2020, in Europe.

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2019, 12:31 PM IST
Govt Proposes BS-VI Emission Norms for Quadricycles from April 1, 2020
Image for Representation (Image: Bajaj Auto)

The government has proposed to make BS-VI emission norms mandatory for quadricycles from April 1, 2020, an official said. "The Road Transport and Highways Ministry in a draft notification have proposed amendment of Rule 115 to mandate the next level emission norms for quadricycles. The BS-VI emission norms for quadricycle are being proposed with effect from 1st April 2020," an official told PTI. Currently, quadricycles are covered under Bharat Stage IV emission norms.

The BS-VI emission norms are in line with European standards. Various testing, including those related to durability, would be as per Europe quadricycle norms, the official said. Proposed emission limits in BS-VI are in line with Euro 5 mass emission guidelines which will be applicable from January 1, 2020, in Europe, the official added.

Threshold limits for emission pollutants, conformity of production (CoP) frequency and sampling plan have been proposed. The official said the government is soliciting comments and suggestion on the draft notification before finalising it.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
