Govt Proposes BS-VI Emission Norms for Quadricycles from April 1, 2020
Proposed emission limits in BS-VI are in line with Euro 5 mass emission guidelines which will be applicable from January 1, 2020, in Europe.
Image for Representation (Image: Bajaj Auto)
The government has proposed to make BS-VI emission norms mandatory for quadricycles from April 1, 2020, an official said. "The Road Transport and Highways Ministry in a draft notification have proposed amendment of Rule 115 to mandate the next level emission norms for quadricycles. The BS-VI emission norms for quadricycle are being proposed with effect from 1st April 2020," an official told PTI. Currently, quadricycles are covered under Bharat Stage IV emission norms.
The BS-VI emission norms are in line with European standards. Various testing, including those related to durability, would be as per Europe quadricycle norms, the official said. Proposed emission limits in BS-VI are in line with Euro 5 mass emission guidelines which will be applicable from January 1, 2020, in Europe, the official added.
Threshold limits for emission pollutants, conformity of production (CoP) frequency and sampling plan have been proposed. The official said the government is soliciting comments and suggestion on the draft notification before finalising it.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 28 November , 2019 Web Inventor, Tim Berners-Lee, Talks About His Ambitious Plan to Save the Internet
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 WhatsApp And Privacy: You Must Check Out These Settings on Your Phone
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Rs 2020 Prepaid Recharge With 365 Days Validity: All The Details
- Coach 'Enters' Changing Room During Kolhapur's Women's League Match Despite Ban, Complaint Filed
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Join 4 Generations of Kapoor Family to Celebrate Christmas
- Tossing It Out: This Town Which Banned Throwing Snowballs May Get Rid of Law
- Google Pay Stamps Are Back! Collect These 7 Stamps And Win up to Rs 2020