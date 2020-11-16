Govt Subsidizing Commercial EVs a Right Step, Need Further Policy Clarity: Chetan Maini| Interview

Back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when India was going through a monumental shift in the auto industry, Chetan Maini came out with Maini Reva, India's first all-electric four-wheeler, that too an affordable one. Staring in the eyes of newly introduced uber-popular cars like Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Tata Indica, Honda City and Hyundai Santro, Reva created a small, but prominent space for itself, especially in certain markets like Bengaluru (then Bangalore)

20 years down the line, India has quite decent number of electric vehicles, some of which offering all-electric range as high as 450 km on a single charge and some of them being priced so attractively, they are now among the top selling EVs of India. Not just cars, India has now got various segments including two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and three vehicles, all of which are cashing on the govt subsidies and slowly embracing electric revolution.

We got an exclusive sit down with Chetan Maini to understand how the market has evolved in the last 20 years, government's push for electric vehicle subsidies in commercial vehicles and the road ahead for India. Chetan, candidly, kept his opinion and you can check the interview above.