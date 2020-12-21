Indian Govt Suspends All Flights from UK, Mandatory 7 Days Quarantine for Incoming Passengers

Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced to temporarily suspend all flights originating from UK to India starting December 23. The flight ban will be in place till December 31, 11.59 PM. An official statement by Ministry of Civil Aviation said - "Considering the prevailing situation in the UK, Indian govt has decided that all flights originating from the UK to India shall be temporarily suspended till 11:59 pm, 31st December. This suspension to start w.e.f. 11.59 pm, 22nd December: Ministry of Civil Aviation."

In an exlusive interview given to CNN-News18, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that all passengers coming to India from UK will be subject to RT-PCR tests and will have to undergo mandatory 7 days quarantine.

He further stated that the temporary suspension will be up for review at a later date.

UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier announced that Christmas shopping and gatherings in southern England must be canceled because of rapidly spreading infections blamed on the new coronavirus variant.

The Delhi Chief Minister, on Monday, took on to Twitter to urge central government from banning all flights from UK to India amid fears of mutated Coronavirus strain. He tweeted - "New mutation of corona virus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately." His call for banning international flights to India from UK came after several countries has announced similar steps to contain new form of COVID-19 .

Several European Union nations including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Italy have moved to ban flights from the UK on Sunday and others were considering similar action, in a bid to block a new strain of coronavirus sweeping across southern England from establishing a strong foothold on the continent.