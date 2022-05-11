Govt Will Work on Reducing Road Accidents by 50 Percent in Next Two Years: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has asked his ministry’s officials to work on reducing accidents by 50 percent in two years and to identify black spots on the roads where mishaps occur frequently.

Gadkari stressed on sensitization of stakeholders for collectively addressing issues of road safety, adding that this is a very serious issue and there should be zero tolerance for road accidents.

Gadkari directed senior officials to consider and implement various strategies and solutions put forward by SaveLIFE Foundation to improve road safety as early as possible.

He added that while taking action, three things have to be considered: immediate steps, mid-term measures, and long-term action. He said all Regional Officers and Project Directors should take a pledge for zero accidents.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.