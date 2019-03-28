GoZero Mobility Launches 'One' & 'Mile' E-Bikes in India, Prices Start at Rs 29,999

GoZero Mobility, British Electric Bike makers which manufactures premium electric performance bikes, announced its entry to India market. GoZero Mobility has launched two of its flagship products “One” and “Mile” performance e-bikes in New Delhi which will be rolled out in rest of India in a phased manner. Both e-bikes come with a lockable battery pack. The Mile e-bike is priced at Rs 29,999 and One at Rs 32,999.GoZero One is powered with 400Wh lithium battery pack which is optimized to provide 60 Kms of range on single charge & GoZero Mile is powered with 300Wh lithium battery pack which provides 45 kms range. Both are specialized performance e-bikes providing optimum stability and comfort and come with multi-modes of operation giving users freedom to choose the way of riding – Throttle, Peddle Assist, Cruise Mode, Walk Mode and Manual Peddle.GoZero Mobility has partnered up with Kirti Solar a company based in Kolkata, for the development and manufacturing of current & future products, utilizing the global supply chain to “Make in India”. As a part of the association, Kirti Solar has invested USD 250,000 in GoZero Mobility. Manufacturing is going to take place from Kolkata, West Bengal with an initial capacity of 20,000 units per annum. The partnership is for the global market & aimed to make India as an export hub for global sales of GoZero E-Bikes.Commenting on its India entry and plans for this market, GoZero Mobility CEO, Ankit Kumar said “With the significant focus by the Government of India towards Electric Mobility especially 2-wheelers, we see this as an appropriate time for us to be here. E-bikes globally is playing a major role allowing the user to commute faster and contribute towards curbing pollution & reducing traffic congestion. In last few weeks, we have seen the worst of AQI in cities like New Delhi, this is an alarming situation and requires immediate attention. We see E-bikes to play a major role in transforming the way we commute in India. GoZero Mobility is determined to offer products with optimum performance and create a green-way to commute.”On India partnership, he said “We are very happy to have partnered with Kirti Solar. KSL brings in a lot of expertise on board in the areas of manufacturing & distribution and we shall work together to create more products for different consumer segments.”Commenting on the product Ankit said, “Both the products One & Mile are only meant for India, Africa and South-East Asia. We anticipate to sell 3000 units in the first year and scale up to 75,000 in next 5 years. We have a series of E-Bike to be launched in 2019 starting with DelivR, One W & Zero Smart in India, UK & Europe”. He further disclosed“We have two product segments – E-Bikes and Signature Apparels, and we focus on both the verticals. We see this makes a very unique proposition for the consumers. Today, “Experience” is what makes you buy and that’s what we are trying to enable through our brand experience centres.Go Zero says that they have decided to take a two-pronged approach, Online sales & Distributor/Dealer Channels with Exclusive Experience Zones in major cities. Go Zero is planning to open 18 experience centres and a network of over 1000 retailers in next 2 years. GoZero will also be launching its signature range of lifestyle merchandise designed in the UK, which includes Tees, Sweat Shirts, Jackets, Belts, and Wallets etc.