GoZero Mobility Launches Skellig, Skellig Lite and Skellig Pro e-Bikes in India Starting at Rs 19,999

GoZero Mobility- a British manufacturer of premium electric performance bikes has launched its new line of performance e-bikes. This series of performance e-bikes has been designed in Great Britain and manufactured in India. The three models unveiled are the Skellig Lite, Skellig and Skellig Pro which have been priced at – Rs 19,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively.

The new series is in sync with the objective to promote fitness and eco-friendly commuting amongst the public. GoZero Skellig is powered by the EnerDrive 210 Wh lithium battery pack (800 cycles), 250 W GoZero Drive Motor. This comes with several modes of operation which includes, Throttle Mode, 5-level Peddle-Assist Mode, Walk Mode, and Cruise Mode. The model has an alloy stem handle and features 26x1.95 tyres and a premium counter-body suspension fork.

GoZero Skellig Lite combines the EnerDrive 210 Wh lithium battery pack (800 cycles) and 250 W drive motor to provide a comfortable riding experience. This comes with GoZero Drive Control 2.0 which can 3 modes of pedal-assist. This model too features an alloy stem handle, with 26x1.95 tyres, specialized V-brakes and an independent rigid suspension fork.

Both Skellig and Skellig Lite have a maximum speed of 25 km/h, and provide a range of 25 km on a single charge. The EnerDrive Battery packs can be charged in just 2.5 hours, as per the company.

This year, GoZero Mobility has also introduced a Pro version which is a hybrid e-bike, i.e., it’s meant for off-roading and city commute both. GoZero Skellig Pro boasts an advanced EnerDrive 400 Wh lithium battery pack (2000 cycles) and is supported by a composite mild steel frame, 7-speed gear system with an advanced front suspension fork, an alloy stem handle, 26x2.35 inches tyres and GoZero prive disc brakes for the front and rear wheels. It comes with a GoZero Drive Control Version 4.0 LCD display and a flashlight with a guide-me-home enabled lighting system. The maximum speed of this model is 25 km/h and powers through for 70 km range in a single charge, which takes around 3 hours to recharge from 0-95%.

Commenting on the launch of the new Skellig series, GoZero’s CEO, Ankit Kumar said, “GoZero’s earlier two models – the One and the Mile, have done extremely well in the market. Overwhelmed by the demand and market sentiments, GoZero with the new models aims to further increase its consumer spectrum as the new models Skellig Lite, Skellig, Skellig Pro have been priced at – Rs 19,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 34,999 respectively. The Skellig and Skellig Pro are available both online and offline, while the Skellig Lite is available only online (GoZero website and other e-commerce platforms).

“We are opening the pre-orders for Skellig Series from 8th November, Amazon orders from 12th November and delivery begins from 25th November. For the Make. Fit series (Active performance wear), orders begin from 10th November and deliveries start from 20th November. Our products will be available soon at several offline and online stores” added Kumar.