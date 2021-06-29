Great Wall Aims to Sell 4 Million Cars in 2025, 80 Percent Sales Coming From New Energy Vehicles

China’s top pickup truck maker Great Wall Motor is targeting sales of 4 million vehicles a year in 2025, Chairman Wei Jianjun said on Monday. Great Wall, which sold 1.1 million cars last year, aims for 80% of its annual sales in 2025 to be new energy vehicles, including battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Baoding-based Great Wall is building a car plant in China with BMW for electric vehicles.

Great Wall’s revenue is forecast to reach 600 billion yuan ($92.86 billion) in 2025, Wei said during a briefing on the company’s strategy at its headquarters.

In March, the Great Wall Motor said that it will roll out its first hydrogen fuel-cell sport utility vehicles and launch a fleet of 100 hydrogen heavy trucks this year as it plans to become a major fuel-cell vehicle maker globally.

Zhang Tianyu, chairman of FTXT Energy Technology Co Ltd, a Great Wall unit for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle technologies, made the remarks at an event at Great Wall’s headquarters in Baoding city. He did not give details of the model. Great Wall, which sold 1.11 million vehicles last year, is China’s top pickup truck maker.

China, the world’s largest auto market, rolled out supportive policies for hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles last year, which require local governments and companies to build a more mature supply chain and business model for the industry.

Great Wall rivals including Toyota Motor Corp, Hyundai Motor Co and Geely are developing their own hydrogen fuel-cell models.

