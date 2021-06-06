Chinese Automaker Great Wall Motors' India website Goes Live With Focus on Upcoming Haval F7 SUV

At the 2020 Auto Expo, Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motors had made its ambitions of entering the Indian market public with the premiere of its Vision 2025 at the event. Though the plans might have been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the world, the company still looks very much determined about making its India debut soon.

Now, the official India website of Great Wall Motors has gone live. Apart from the usual details about the brand and its sub-brand Haval, the site has a spotlight on the Haval F7 with multiple teaser pictures of the SUV. And if this is any hint, the brand's India debut which expected really soon can be marked with the launch of this SUV.

Haval F7 SUV is one of the most popular products of this Chinese manufacturer in the international markets. According to Carwale.com, the SUV is offered in two engine options that include - 1.5-litre petrol generating maximum power of 148 bhp coupled with 280Nm of torque. Alternatively, there's another 2.0-litrw petrol unit that has a maximum output of 188 bhp and 340 Nm of torque. Both the engines come with a 7-speed automatic transmission as standard.

The F7 is positioned as the artificial intelligence (AI) connected SUV and is also the first marque product of Haval’s shift to a global design language and diversified product style.

Also Watch:

While the company has kept the details of the possible India debut under the wraps, it is expected the F7 will initially be brought as a CBU while the company sets the shops and manufacturing operations here. More information on Great Wall Motors's ambitions for India will be available in the coming days.

Meanwhile, GWM has also established a research centre in Bengaluru with a focus on developing the autonomous driving system, hybrid control unit, vehicle control unit, and battery management system.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here