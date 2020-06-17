Great Wall Motors Sign MoU With Maharashtra Government to Set up Plant in Talegaon

GWM has announced the signing of an MOU with the Maharashtra government officially announcing the investment in the state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra. The plant, along with the R&D centre in Bengaluru will generate employment for over 3000 people in a phased manner.

Commenting on this commemorative feat, Mr. Parker Shi, said, “We would like to thank the Maharashtra government for extending full support and helping us foster long and mutually beneficial cooperation that hopefully will turn out to be a great business proposition for both. This would be a highly automated plant in Talegaon with advanced robotics technology integrated in many of the production processes. Overall we are committed to 1 Bn US$ of investment in India in a phased manner, which is directed towards manufacturing world-class intelligent & premium products, R&D centre, building supply chain and providing jobs to over 3000 people in a phased manner.”

Strategically located in Talegaon Industrial Park, Maharashtra, it covers an area of around 300 acres and is close to the expressway. It is about 45 km from Pune city and about 100 km from Mumbai Port.

Recently in January this year, GWM had signed an agreement to acquire this plant from GM. The factory has facilities like logistics distribution centre, training centre, project management building, administrative office building and public facilities center.

In a recently undertaken activity, GWM distributed items of personal hygiene and dry ration kits, to support households in need in various parts of Pune.