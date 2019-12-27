Greaves Care Partners with TVS Motors; To Provide Support for 3-Wheelers Business

Greaves Care, the multi-brand spares and services arm of diversified engineering company Greaves Cotton Ltd signed a pact with city-based

TVS Motors to offer support to the latter's three-wheeler business across the country. "Under this partnership, around 165 Greaves Care Centres will provide service support in the form of free services, warranty, post-warranty..," a company statement said. TVS Motors would have an assurance of robust service support from Greaves, enhancing the value proposition of the auto-rickshaws in a competitive market segment.

"As a responsible brand in the last-mile mobility segment, Greaves created the multi-brand service and spares ecosystem support for uninterrupted mobility, pan-India", Greaves Cotton, MD and CEO, Nagesh Basavanhalli said. The partnership is in line with the vision to create a robust network of after-sales services for customers and nurture a long-lasting relationship, he said.

For Greaves, the tie-up with TVS Motors was an opportunity to demonstrate its leadership in a three-wheeler service and spares eco-system. According to the company, currently, due to lack of accessible service and support, three-wheeler drivers face challenges arising out of lengthy down-time on vehicle repairs.

Greaves Care provides timely service, quick turn around time, on-site assistance, genuine spares, post-service support and experienced mechanics to ensure minimum down-time for three-wheeler drivers.

