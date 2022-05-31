Greta Electric Launches Harper ZX Series-I E-Scooter at Rs 41,999 But it Does Not Include a Battery

Greta Electric Scooters has launched a new model Greta Harper ZX Series-I with a base price of Rs 41,999 (ex-showroom) without a battery. Battery and charger are sold separately and customers can choose these in line with their usage to fit the scooter for the best value, the company said in a statement.

For the Greta Harper ZX Series-I, the company is offering four battery options starting from the ‘V2 48v-24Ah’ for 60 km per charge priced at Rs 17,000 to Rs 20,000 to ‘V3+60v-30Ah’ for 100 km per charge tagged at Rs 27,000 to Rs 31,000. “Depending on the customer’s choice, the price of the charger would range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000,” it said.

The company said its new electric scooter can now be booked with a down payment of Rs 2,000 and deliveries will be made within 45-75 days as per the booking sequence. The electric scooter comes with three riding modes — Eco, City, and Turbo Mode. On the eco mode, it can run 100 km per charge, 80 km per charge in City Mode, and 70 km per charge in the Turbo Mode, the statement said.

It is equipped with features such as cruise control, wireless controller, highway lights, side indicator buzzer, and LED metre with trip reset, it added.

