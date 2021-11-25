Greta Launches Four Electric Scooters in India, Starting at Rs 60,000

Greta Electric Scooters, a Gujarat-based company, is the latest player in the two-wheeler industry, with the introduction of four scooters. They have released four variations with prices ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 92,000. These four models are known as Harper, Evespa, Glide, and Harper ZX. With the introduction of four new models, Greta hopes to make transportation more economical and convenient. The EV company claims that the e-scooter has cutting-edge technology.

Each of the four scooters by Greta has a distinct body style and comes in a variety of colour combinations. Harper and Harper ZX, for example, offer a sporty look with a wide front fascia. One notable difference between the two is that the Harper has twin headlamps, while the Harper ZX has a single headlamp setup. Other characteristics of both scooters, including the handlebar cowl, rearview mirrors, and seat, are basically the same. Since both scooters feature a backrest, pillion riders will get better comfort.

The Evespa is a vintage-style electric scooter that looks a lot like the petrol-powered Vespa scooters. It has a traditional flat front apron, curved body panels, round headlamps as well as round rearview mirrors. The front apron has integrated with turn signals.

The fourth vehicle, Glide features a unibody structure with a circular headlight located on the front apron. Glide is also fitted with circular rearview mirrors. Other highlights include a flat handlebar, a tiny flyscreen, and a pillion backrest.

As reported by Autocar Professional, All four electric scooters have EBS, reversing mode, ATA mechanism, DRL, digital instrument cluster screen, keyless start, and anti-theft sensor. The scooter has a range of 100 kilometres on a single charge. In the e-scooter, a 48V/60V Lithium-Ion battery has been installed.

