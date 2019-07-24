Grofers Introduces E-vans for Last-mile Delivery Fleet in Rajasthan, Plans to Expand in 50 More Cities

Online grocery retailer Grofers has announced the addition of electric vans to its last-mile delivery fleet. Starting from Jaipur with 50 vehicles, the company plans to deploy 500 E-Vans across its 13 operational markets by the end of 2019, as a part of this initiative. The move falls in line with the government of India’s commitment to reduce carbon footprint, which encourages fuel-based vehicles to be replaced with electrically powered vehicles.

The company had previously employed e-rickshaws for delivery in Delhi region last year in order to reduce carbon footprint and bring down last-mile delivery costs. The latest addition of E-Vans will help cut delivery costs by up to 50 per cent and carbon footprint by more than 40 per cent. The company plans to replace 30 % of its fuel-based delivery vans with Electric Vans by the end of this year.

Speaking about the initiative Saurabh Kumar, Founder, Grofers, said, ‘With environmental sustainability at the heart of doing business at Grofers, we are focused towards exploring new measures to reduce carbon footprint, in order to minimize the environmental impact. The initiative which honours the government’s commitment to introducing environmental friendly mobility will not only help us bring down carbon footprint by 40 per cent but also reduce our overall delivery costs by up to 50 per cent"