Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

GST Council to Consider Reducing Tax on Electric Vehicles - Anurag Thakur

Thakur was replying to a question asked by BJP member Varun Gandhi during the Question Hour.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
GST Council to Consider Reducing Tax on Electric Vehicles - Anurag Thakur
File photo of Anurag Thakur. (Image :PTI)
Loading...

The GST Council will consider reducing tax on electric vehicles, which are seen as more environment-friendly, and the matter is pending before it, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Thakur was replying to a question asked by BJP member Varun Gandhi during the Question Hour. "The matter has been placed before the GST Council and will be considered. As of now, it is pending before the council," he said.

Thakur said the number of tax filers has doubled under the GST, and it shows that people's trust in the new tax regime has increased. He said the council has taken several decisions since the Goods and Services Tax, which has brought many indirect taxes levied by states and the Centre under one regime, was rolled out in 2017 to simplify the exercise and also to benefit traders, including MSME sector.

Benefits totalling over Rs 92 thousand crore have been provided to them, he said.

The minister said over 21 lakh returns were filed in a single day last month which, he added, indicates the new tax regime has become better with time after initial glitches and has stabilised.

The tax collection in April-May this year had increased by over 8.5 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

He also submitted a written reply to a question asked about tax collections.

The total direct tax in 2018-19 was Rs 11,37,685 crore against 10,02,037 in 2017-18, he said, adding the direct tax-GDP ratio has risen to 5.98 per cent from 5.86 per cent.

The GST collection in 2018-19 was Rs 5,81,563 against Rs 4,42,561 crore in 2017-18, he said, adding the total non-GST indirect tax collection was Rs 3,55,906 crore in the last fiscal compared to Rs 4,69,092 crore in the previous year.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram