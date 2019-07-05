GST on Electric Vehicles Reduced to 5 Percent, Tax Benefits Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh on EV Loan: Union Budget 2019
To make EVs affordable for consumers, government will provide additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on the loans taken to purchase EVs.
To make EVs affordable for consumers, government will provide additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on the loans taken to purchase EVs.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the reduction of GST on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%. She said that the government has already moved GST council to lower the GST rate on electric vehicles (EV) from 12% to 5%. Also to make EVs affordable for consumers, government will provide additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on the loans taken to purchase EVs.
#BudgetWithNews18 – Additional income tax deduction of `Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans for EVs: FM #NirmalaSitharaman (@nsitharaman) #Budget2019 Live updates:https://t.co/aIx57abTjZ pic.twitter.com/TTOMpisAR8— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 5, 2019
Presenting the Budget for 2019-20, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has already approved Rs 10,000 crore for FAME II scheme on April 1, 2019 to encourage faster adoption of electric vehicles by providing right incentives and charging infrastructure. FM also said there will be a comprehensive restructuring of National Highways Programme to ensure creation of National Highways Grid of desirable capacity.
While presenting the Economic Survey yesterday, Sitharaman said the country must emphasize on electric vehicles (EVs) as these represent the next generation in sustainable mobility and appropriate policy measures are needed to lower the overall lifetime ownership costs to make them an attractive alternative to consumers.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Nokia 9 PureView With 5 Cameras Will Launch in India Soon: Everything You Need to Know
- Gigi Hadid Flaunts Colossal Purple Bow at Valentino's Colourful Catwalk
- ICC World Cup 2019 | How India Can Face Pakistan In The Semi-Finals
- Union Budget 2019: Expectations and Recommendations of Indian Automobile Industry
- Nirmala Sitharaman Foregoes Briefcase, Holds Budget Document Wrapped In Red Cloth
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s