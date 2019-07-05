GST Reduced on Electric Vehicles - All the Upcoming EVs to Launch in India: Hyundai Kona, Maruti Wagon R EV & More

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

GST Reduced on Electric Vehicles - All the Upcoming EVs to Launch in India: Hyundai Kona, Maruti Wagon R EV & More

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the reduction of GST on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
GST Reduced on Electric Vehicles - All the Upcoming EVs to Launch in India: Hyundai Kona, Maruti Wagon R EV & More
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the reduction of GST on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%.
Loading...

The Indian auto industry is set to witness a sea change as leading car companies across the world are now preparing to bring their electric car models to India. The domestic car companies are also gearing up to keep pace with the central government’s push for more and more electric vehicles on Indian roads. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced the reduction of GST on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%. She said that the government has already moved GST council to lower the GST rate on electric vehicles (EV) from 12% to 5%.

Also to make EVs affordable for consumers, government will provide additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on the loans taken to purchase EVs. Here is a list of some of the upcoming electric vehicles in India that can change the dynamics of the automobile sector:

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is set to launch Kona Electric in India on 9 July. According to Hyundai, the Kona Electric will be ‘India’s first real electric SUV’. The Kona Electric is expected to be priced between Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The Kona will come to India with a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers peak power of 134.13 bhp and 395 Nm. It will have a driving range of 312 km on a single charge. A 100kW DC fast charger will charge the SUV up to 80% in just 54 minutes.

Hyundai Kona Electric Crossover. (Image: News18.com) Hyundai Kona Electric Crossover. (Image: News18.com)

MG eZS

MG Motor India announced that it will launch its first electric SUV called eZS in India by December 2019. The MG eZS that retails in international markets features a 150hp electric motor which is capable of pushing the SUV from 0kmph to 50kmph in 3.1 seconds. According to the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle), the SUV offers a total range of 335km from a single charge.  The British automaker is scheduled to launch the eZS in India somewhere around December 2019 at a price point of somewhere around Rs 25 lakh.

Revolt RV400

The Revolt RV400 is the first electric motorcycle from Revolt Motors. It is an entry-level commuter electric motorcycle which will have several unique features like artificial intelligence, synthesised sounds and a swappable battery location network. The Revolt RV400 will be launched in July 2019. The company said Revolt RV400 will be affordable for everyone, and promised the price will be a “pleasant surprise”.

Revolt RV400. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com) Revolt RV400. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra will launch the eKUV100 in India near to the festive season this year and is expected to price the car at around Rs 7-9 lakh. The electric version of the KUV100 looks similar to the regular version except for minor design changes. Power will come from a 3-phase AC induction 31 kW electric motor coupled to a lithium-ion battery. This setup will have a range of about 140 km while with fast charging, users can charge the battery to 80% in less than an hour.

Maruti Wagon R EV

Maruti Suzuki recently confirmed that it will be ready with its first electric car for India by next year. The country's largest carmaker has been already working on the Maruti Suzuki WagonR Electric, which was first showcased last year at the inaugural MOVE Global Mobility Summit in Delhi. The electric Wagon R will use a Lithium-ion battery pack. The EV will have a range of approximately 200 km on a single charge. However, Maruti hasn’t revealed if the car will get a fast charging solution. Maruti is expected to launch the Wagon R EV in 2020 and price the car around Rs 7 lakh

Nissan Leaf

Nissan India confirmed in January 2019 that the brand will be bringing their highly successful electric hatchback, the Leaf, to India this year. The Nissan Leaf is in its second generation now and has become the highest selling electric vehicle in the world. The Nissan Leaf gets a 40 kWh battery which offers a range of up to 400 kms on a single charge. Charging time of the battery is from 8 to 16 hours, depending on power capacity. The Leaf also gets a quick charging feature which charges the battery to 80% in just 40 minutes. The Nissan Leaf will be one of the premium offerings in the EV segment and will cost around Rs 30-35 lakh.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram