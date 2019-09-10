Gujarat Biker Pastes All Documents on Helmet to Protect Himself From Getting Fined

The imposition of heavy fines under the recently-amended Motor Vehicles Act has led to outrage, and even clashes, in several parts of India. Motorists have been protesting alleged instances of traffic authorities issuing them purportedly unfair challans. One man from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, went viral for wearing a helmet while driving a car to protest an e-challan of Rs 500 he had received for not wearing one on August 27. “Due to the fear of getting a challan again, I am wearing a helmet while driving the car. On the challan issued, there was my car number,” Piyush Varshney had told news agency ANI.

And now a man from Gujarat is leaving nothing to chance to protect himself from getting fined under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 even though the Vijay Rupani –led BJP government in the state is yet to take a call on its implementation.

As per reports, Ram Shah, an insurance agent from Vadodara who commutes on his two-wheeler, has fixed his driving license, insurance slip, PUC certificate and his bike’s registration on his helmet. Shah says he no longer has to worry about hefty fines whenever he is stopped by traffic police officials as all the required documents are always available with him. "This way I am never hassled on the road and I don’t have to pay any fine ever,” he was quoted as saying.

A Gujarat policeman was recently fined Rs 1,100 for violating traffic rules after a picture of him riding a bike without a helmet went viral on social media.

