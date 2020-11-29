Gujarat Businessman Spends Rs 34 Lakh to Buy '007' VIP No. Plate for His Rs 40 Lakh Toyota Fortuner

Getting a fancy number plate is a big deal for some. Many luxury car buyers often want to get a customised number plate which is either their year of birth or some special number among many other combinations. These customised number plates are expensive and cost in lakhs. In a recent incident, Ashik Patel a businessman based out of Gujarat splurged Rs 34 Lakhs to get a VIP number plate for his vehicle which he bought for 40 Lakhs.

The usual procedure of getting a VIP number is through bidding. Through this process, the person who bids the highest gets the number. As per a report in CarBlogIndia, Ashik specifically wanted the number ‘007’ for his vehicle as he believes that the number is lucky for him and has helped him flourish in life. Ashik will get the number plate after he makes a payment of Rs. 34 lakhs to Ahmedabad Regional Transport Office.

The report further added that the bidding for the given number started with a price of Rs 25,000. The process went on for the entire day and had reached Rs 25 Lakhs. When there were only seven minutes left for the bidding to end, Ashish made a bid of Rs 34 Lakhs and sealed the deal.

Now, the interesting part is that there is only a difference of five Lakhs between the price of the car and the VIP number plate. In the past, the bid for number ‘001’ has touched a crore or two. However, during this time of coronavirus lockdown, the highest bid for the same number was only Rs 5.65 Lakhs.