1-min read

Gujarat Government Plans to Expand Porbandar Airport

Porbandar is an important tourist centre for being the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, and hence air connectivity to this place will boost tourism.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
Representational image (FreeImages.com)
The Gujarat government is planning to expand Porbandar airport to boost tourism and help security agencies land helicopters and aircraft, an official release said. The matter was discussed at a meeting held Tuesday between Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Airports Authority of India chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra in Gandhinagar. The expansion will increase the passenger capacity of the airport and also beneficial for the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy engaged in securing the country's maritime interests, the release said.

Porbandar is an important tourist centre for being the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, and hence air connectivity to this place will boost tourism. The plan is to expand the existing runway to 2,600 metres from existing 1,372 metres, it said. This will also help Coast Guard and Indian Navy to land helicopters and aircraft, the release said. Currently, Porbandar airport operates services to Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

With a bigger airport, frequency of aircraft with larger passenger carrying capacity will increase, it said. The AAI was also informed that the district administration of Narmada is in the process of selecting land in Rajpipla to develop an airstrip for tourists visiting the Statue of Unity, the release said.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
