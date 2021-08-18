Gujarat Government Procures 10 Tata Nexon EVs From EESL For Senior Officials

Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors, as part of its tender agreement with EESL, has handed over 10 Nexon EVs for use by senior officials of Gujarat government. According to the company, these officials are associated with the Statue of Unity located in Kevadia, Gujarat.

The Nexon EV is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.

It comes with dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards.

Besides, it offers 35 mobile app-based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behaviour analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics.

“Tata Motors has been playing a leading role in proactively driving the adoption of electric mobility in the country," the company said in a statement.

“The company is closely working with other Tata Group companies, including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the ‘Tata uniEVerse’," it added.

At present, Nexon EV holds a market share of nearly 70 per cent in the rapidly growing market for EVs. There are more than 6,000 Nexon EVs plying on Indian roads currently.

The Gujarat government under the leadership of chief minister Vijay Rupani recently declared the ‘Gujarat Electric Vehicle Policy 2021’. This policy will have a positive ripple effect on the e-transport industry and help make cities greener, healthier and less polluted. It is aimed at increasing the use of electric cars and giving a boost to their manufacturing in Gujarat.

Also Watch:

The policy sets out an ambitious target: 2 lakh electric cars on the streets of Gujarat over the next four years. There are several provisions under this new policy. The government is set to give a subsidy of up to Rs 20,000 for two-wheelers, Rs 50,000 for three-wheelers, and up to Rs 1.5 lakh for four-wheelers, which will be directly credited to the bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer or DBT. Gujarat will also give double the subsidy than any other state for e-vehicles on per kilowatt.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here