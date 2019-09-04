Gujarat Man Sets Jeep on Fire on Busy Rajkot Road for TikTok Video, Gets Arrested

A man from Rajkot in Gujarat recently set fire on his modified jeep on a busy road in a broad daylight because he wanted to make a TikTik video. The video that has gone viral of social media since being posted shows the man, identified as Indrajeet Jadeja setting his jeep on fire which was parked in the middle of the road. Indrajeet throws a lit matchstick inside the vehicle and it instantly catches fire. It seems that he had poured some inflammable material on the SUV that instantly caught fire.

From the video, it is seen that Indrajeet set his jeep ablaze in front of a fire station. It is, however, unclear if the fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the flames. A Twitter user informed the police about the incident and said that it took place somewhere on the Kothari road in Rajkot. Later, Rajkot Police arrested Indrajeet and he has booked him under various sections but the exact sections are not known. "The accused will be given an exemplary punishment," IndiaTV news quoted Manoj Agarwal, Commissioner of Police, Rajkot as saying.

Meanwhile, it is still not clear if Indrajeet used his own Tik Tok account to post the video or it was posted by someone else, who was also recording the video. At the end of the video, the man who lit up the jeep can be seen walking towards the camera. The Jeep used in the video is a heavily modified vehicle and gets a top-less design. It also gets large wheels, which attract a lot of attention as it drives through the roads. Doing such an act on public roads is illegal in India.

The video shows many pedestrians crossing the road too and if the fire had spread to any other vehicle, it could have turn disastrous. However, no injury has been reported in this incident.

TikTok was banned in India a few months back but later on, the ban was lifted on April 25. In the past, police have booked several Tik Tok users based on the videos that they have uploaded on the app. TikTok users try to do something different and bizarre to grab the attention of the viewers on the app and most of the times, these acts become dangerous.

