Gul Panag Buys New Customised Jawa 42 Motorcycle - Here's Everything You Need to Know

Actress Gul Panag is known for breaking stereotypes not just on screen but in real life too. While the usual image of a biker has long been associated with only men, Gul has made her love for bikes and riding public on many occasions. She has often been seen taking long bike tours on her motorcycles and owns a good lineup of bikes. Now, adding another machine to her collection, the actress has got herself a custom made Jawa 42 motorcycle. Sharing the news with her fans and followers on Instagram, Gul posted multiple pictures with her Lumos Lime Jawa 42 and its special tank id that has been specially engraved with Gul's name and year of birth.

In the caption shared along with the post, Gul said that she was also considering the Jawa Perak, however, there is something special about the Jawa 42 that made her go for this bike.

Specs:

This Jawa 42part of the special edition bikes introduced by Jawa to commemorate India’s victory in the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The fuel tank of the motorcycle sports a strip of the Indian tricolour.

Powered by a 293-cc fuel single cylinder liquid engine, Jawa 42 is equipped to produce 27.3 PS of max power coupled with 27.05 Nm of peak torque. The fuel-injected engine setup is mated with a 6-speed gearbox. In terms of pricing, the bike comes with starting price tag of Rs 1.69 lakh and further goes up to Rs 1.83 lakh ex-showroom for the top-end variant.

Further, Gul has a long list of bikes in her collection that includes the likes of Royal Enfield Bullet Electra, BMW Funduro and Triumph Bonneville. She is often seen posting pictures and videos of her bike and ride experience on her Instagram page.

Also Watch:

And this love is not just limited to two-wheelers for Gul, her garage also has several SUVs that she prefers to take on the off-road experiences. While there are the old and new Mahindra Thars, she also owns a modified Mahindra Scorpio that is made perfectly for off-road and camping experiences.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here