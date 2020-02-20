Gulf Oil and Pitstop Launch Doorstep Car Assistance in Mumbai, Pune and Gurugram

Gulf Oil and car service and repairs provider Pitstop have signed a strategic partnership to provide doorstep assistance for car service and repairs in Mumbai, Pune and Gurugram. After a successful pilot in Bangalore, the service is being extended to other cities, intended to cater to the growing demand. This alliance between Gulf Oil and Pitstop aims to launch 250 vans by this year-end and is already rolling out 10 dedicated vans each in Mumbai, Pune and Gurugram.

Over 1500 service fleet will be deployed over the next year in pan India to ensure the last mile service. With this service, the brands aim to cater to housing societies, hotels, hospitals, malls and industries at their doorstep with one tap on a mobile app called Pitstop. Through the app, customers can schedule service appointments, track service progress and pay seamlessly online through wallets, cards or net banking. The idea is to build an entrepreneurship model which empowers the local mechanics and service providers to generate a new avenue of revenue via the door-step car service model. The alliance is aiming for 1500 vans by next year-end under the entrepreneurship model to unlock new business potential for the mechanics in pan India.



Nagendra Pai, President- Channel Sales and Marketing said: “Gulf Oil as a brand has always focused on customer delight and convenience. Our Passenger Car Motor Oils (PCMO) range is blended with superior quality base oils and additives. As a customer-centric organization, we believe in making our range accessible to our customer so that they can experience the technical superiority of our products. Pitstop - with a wide network of 200+ garage partners and 1lakh+ happy customers - gives us direct access to our customers and enables us to offer them lubricant related services at their doorstep".

Pitstop’s CEO and Founder, Mihir Mohan said: “Gulf Oil is the fastest-growing lubricant company, consistently outperforming its peers. This partnership will enable Pitstop to reach a wider range of customers. It is a significant milestone for Pitstop, which will accelerate our efforts and fuel our ambition of becoming a national doorstep car service provider, while also securing a befitting lubricant partner.”