AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Gunfire Damages Air France Flight Ready to Transport French Citizens from Congo, Attacker Arrested

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

Image for Representation (Image: Reuters)

The incident happened at the airport in Pointe Noire, Congo's second-largest city, Air France said in a statement.

  • PTI Brazzaville
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
Share this:

Air France said that it had to postpone a flight from the Republic of Congo after the jet was damaged on Sunday by a bullet fired by a gendarme.

The incident happened at the airport in Pointe Noire, the country's second-largest city, said Air France in a statement.

An Airbus A330 was damaged and was unable to make a flight repatriating French citizens because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

The flight was postponed for 24 hours so that a replacement plane can arrive to carry out the flight, said the airline.

The gendarme who fired a shot that pierced the sheet metal of the plane was arrested and is being held in custody, according to an airport official who insisted on anonymity because of lack of authorization to speak about the incident.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,048

    +639*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,352

    +905*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    979

    +215*  

  • Total DEATHS

    324

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,317,331

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,866,654

    +14,429

  • Cured/Discharged

    433,710

     

  • Total DEATHS

    115,269

    +1,075
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres