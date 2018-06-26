English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority Officials to Travel by Electric Cars from July 1
The electric vehicles would have a maximum speed of 140 kmph, but would generally run at an average speed of 50 to 60 kmph.
Image for representation purpose only. (Image: Reuters)
To raise awareness on environment protection, Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials will start travelling by electric vehicles from July 1. The GMDA has completed the tender process for the electric vehicles and 12 sedans with eco-friendly features for a total cost of Rs 1.5 crore will be commissioned in the first lot, an official said today.
"The cars hired by the Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EESL) will have features similar to five-seater petrol and diesel vehicles. These will be allotted to gazetted officers on field duties to check the on-road performance. We will take their feedback and recommend changes to the company, if required," V Uma Shankar, CEO, GMDA said.
He added that the idea behind the move was to raise awareness about the threats to the environment posed by petrol and diesel vehicles and educate the people as regards the advantages of electronic vehicles in this regard.
Gurgaon is considered as one of the most-polluted cities in the country. It has a population of over 25 lakh and 13 lakh vehicles ply on its roads every day.
The electric vehicles would have a maximum speed of 140 kmph, but would generally run at an average speed of 50 to 60 kmph, the GMDA CEO said.
There would be eight charging stations for these vehicles in the city, he added.
Also Watch
"The cars hired by the Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EESL) will have features similar to five-seater petrol and diesel vehicles. These will be allotted to gazetted officers on field duties to check the on-road performance. We will take their feedback and recommend changes to the company, if required," V Uma Shankar, CEO, GMDA said.
He added that the idea behind the move was to raise awareness about the threats to the environment posed by petrol and diesel vehicles and educate the people as regards the advantages of electronic vehicles in this regard.
Gurgaon is considered as one of the most-polluted cities in the country. It has a population of over 25 lakh and 13 lakh vehicles ply on its roads every day.
The electric vehicles would have a maximum speed of 140 kmph, but would generally run at an average speed of 50 to 60 kmph, the GMDA CEO said.
There would be eight charging stations for these vehicles in the city, he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif 'Knows Exactly' How It is Going to 'End' for Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor
- This Video of Priyanka Chopra Dancing With Sister Parineeti on Tip Tip Barsa Pani Will Make Your Day
- What's Brewing? Priyanka and Nick Jonas Are Now Vacationing in Goa
- Janhvi Kapoor Shares a Heartfelt Instagram Post Wishing Arjun Kapoor on His Birthday
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed