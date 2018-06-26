Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority Officials to Travel by Electric Cars from July 1

To raise awareness on environment protection, Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials will start travelling by electric vehicles from July 1. The GMDA has completed the tender process for the electric vehicles and 12 sedans with eco-friendly features for a total cost of Rs 1.5 crore will be commissioned in the first lot, an official said today."The cars hired by the Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EESL) will have features similar to five-seater petrol and diesel vehicles. These will be allotted to gazetted officers on field duties to check the on-road performance. We will take their feedback and recommend changes to the company, if required," V Uma Shankar, CEO, GMDA said.He added that the idea behind the move was to raise awareness about the threats to the environment posed by petrol and diesel vehicles and educate the people as regards the advantages of electronic vehicles in this regard.Gurgaon is considered as one of the most-polluted cities in the country. It has a population of over 25 lakh and 13 lakh vehicles ply on its roads every day.The electric vehicles would have a maximum speed of 140 kmph, but would generally run at an average speed of 50 to 60 kmph, the GMDA CEO said.There would be eight charging stations for these vehicles in the city, he added.