Gurgaon Police to Detect Blind Spots on Roads to Reduce Accidents
According to an official of Haryana zero vision, 11 blind spots were detected recently and seven of them fall on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
In a bid to minimise road accidents, Gurugram police has taken an initiative to identify blind spots on different roads of the city, including the busy Delhi-Gurugram expressway. The decision was taken after 1,214 cases of road accidents were registered in which 442 persons lost their lives in 2018. The number in 2017 was even higher with 481 persons killed in 1,389 road accidents.
Under the initiative, an expert team, which includes officials of Haryana zero vision, Gurugram traffic police and officials of an MNC auto giant, will conduct a survey on different roads and submit reports with technical solutions, said K.K. Rao, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram.
There are several roads with blind spots, and due to these human lives have been lost in large numbers, he said. According to an official of Haryana zero vision, 11 blind spots were detected recently and seven of them fall on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.
"These places have lack of foot overbridges, pedestrian paths, lack of safe pedestrian crossing, default curves, obstructions on roads leading to low visibility and design errors," the official said requesting anonymity.
"We will install cones, spring cones, reflector tapes, solar blinker lights, barriers, sign boards, worth Rs 20 lakh, on the blind spots," Rao said.
"Traffic police is working on zero tolerance policy on drunken and rash driving cases which are by and large responsible for fatal accidents. In 2018, we issued 15,780 challans under various road violations such as negligent driving, red light jumping, wrong side overtaking and over speeding," the official said.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
