Guru Jambheshwar Mela 2022: Railways to Start Sirsa-Nokha Mela Special Train on Sept 24

The North Western Railways will operate the Sirsa-Nokha Mela Special train on September 24. The train service will operate via Deeng, Hisar, Sadulpur, and Ratangarh. Every year, the train is operated on the occasion of Guru Jambheshwar Mela. This also helps reduce the waiting list and gives relief to passengers.

Train Number: 04786 will leave for Nokha Mela on September 24. The train will leave Sirsa at 8:20 AM and reach Nokha at 6 PM.

Train Number: 04785 will leave from Nokha at 11:30 AM on September 26. The train will reach Sirsa at 9:15 PM. This special mela train will halt at Deeng, Bhattu, Mandi Adampur, Jakhod Khera, Hisar, Charaur, Siwani, Jhumpa, Sadulpur, Churu, Ratangarh, and Bikaner stations on the way.

This special train is allowed only for the duration of the Guru Jambheshwar Fair. After the completion of the event, the special train will be discontinued. The train will stop at all 13 stations and passengers can deboard it to explore the fair. Because of Covid, the fair was not organised last year. In 2020, the devotees celebrated 382 Guru Jambheshwar Mela in the holy district of Barmer in Rajasthan.

Environmental lovers from across the country inaugurated the mela with a traditional ritual of ‘Yagya havan’. Mohanlal Khileri, the President of Shri Guru Jambheshwar Sevak Dal, opened the mela to the public at 8 a.m.

On the first day of the mela, recitations and hymns of Jambhoji and Pahal are recited. Thousands of devotees, especially the Bishnoi community, take the pledge to abstain from drugs and live a drug-free life.

