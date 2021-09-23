Gurugram Police Launches Drive to Spread Awareness About Older, Polluting Vehicles

After the Supreme Court imposed a ban on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR) in view of rising pollution, the Gurugram police will launch a special drive to create awareness among the people and motivate them not to ply such vehicles as it will harm the environment.

According to the police, 14 districts of Haryana, including Gurugram and Faridabad, come under the NCR, in which the use of 15-year-old petrol and 10-year-old diesel vehicles are completely banned.

Under this campaign, the police teams will spread awareness at taxi stands, auto markets and other public places.

During the awareness drive, people found violating the SC order will be booked for flouting traffic norms.

“Gurugram police will take action against people in violation of the rules of the National Green Tribunal and the SC as per rules under the Motor Vehicles Act. Legal action will be taken against the drivers who disobey these orders as per rules," said a traffic police official.

Earlier this month, the transport department of the Delhi government advised people not to ply 15-year-old petrol vehicles and 10-year-old diesel vehicles and get them scrapped at authorised centres. In a public notice, the department clarified that although registration certificates of all types of vehicles are valid for 15 years, a diesel vehicle cannot ply beyond 10 years in Delhi.

However, no-objection certificates for vehicles aged 10 to 15 years can be obtained so that they can be registered in states where it is permissible, it stated. “Owners of over 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles are advised not to ply these vehicles on the roads in Delhi/NCR and further advised to get such end of life vehicles scrapped through authorised scrappers of the transport department," said the notice.

It also cited a Supreme Court order for impounding end-of-life diesel and petrol vehicles. The Union government in its voluntary vehicle scrapping policy has allowed plying of old vehicles if they pass fitness test. The policy provides for fitness test after 20 years for personal vehicles while commercial vehicles require it after the completion of 15 years.

