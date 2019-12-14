Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gurugram Police Procures 10 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Motorcycles for Road Safety CSR Initiative

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles will be used for regular patrolling by Gurugram police to maintain good governance in the city.

News18.com

Updated:December 14, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
IPS Mohammed Akil, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram flagging off the convoy of 10 Suzuki SF 250. (Image source: Suzuki)

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has handed over 10 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 to the Gurugram Police as part of their road safety CSR initiative.

Speaking at the ceremony, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “With road safety being a priority at SMIPL, we are pleased to associate with Gurugram Police and present them with Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 for their patrolling squad. These motorcycles are customized keeping in mind the department’s requirement and believe that added resources will support in maintaining law and order in the city.”

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 motorcycles will be used for regular patrolling by Gurugram police to maintain good governance in the city. The SF 250 is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that would output 26hp and 22.6 Nm of torque. This will be mated to a 6-speed transmission with the bike tipping the scales at 161kg.It ships with a sharp all-LED headlamp unit in the front and calls for a much sportier stance. It gets new split seats. And will also have a sportier clip-on handlebar that we missed out on its younger sibling. In the same breath, the company has also graced the new bike with a new instrument cluster that features a slightly tweaked layout and a white backlight, unlike the previous orange one on the 150.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
