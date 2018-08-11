English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gurugram Police Sends e-Challan to Police Officer Riding Motorcycle Without Helmet After Twitter Complaint

Harmeet Batra tweeted a pic to Gurugram police complaining about a police officer riding a motorcycle without helmet.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:August 11, 2018, 7:40 PM IST
Gurugram Police Sends e-Challan to Police Officer Riding Motorcycle Without Helmet After Twitter Complaint
Cop riding without helmet. (Image: Twitter/ Harmeet Batra)
Social Media is a powerful tool to put forward your thoughts and reach authorities in a convenient manner. This is the reason many civic and police authorities have set up Twitter accounts for people to lodge complaints and pass timely information. In fact, the police force in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and some other cities are known for using Twitter in a proficient and artful way.

This time around it’s the Gurugram Police who has done something unusual, setting a brilliant precedence for other forces. Taking cognizance of a complaint lodged by 28-year-old interior designer Harmeet Batra, Gurugram Police has issued an e-Challan to a fellow police officer for riding a two-wheeler without helmet.




Harmeet noticed a police officer riding a motorcycle with a woman pillion rider without a helmet in Gurgaon’s Sikanderpur area and shared the picture on Twitter with the city police and deputy commissioner of Gurugram stating (The tweet has now been deleted) – “What to and whom to complain now? Gurugram traffic police on petroling bike. Both without helmet.”

Gurugram police replied back to the Harmeet’s tweet saying - “Sir thanks for your input. Your complaint has already been forwarded to our postal challaning branch for further action”. Harmeet again tweeted back asking for the status of complaint, to which Gurugram police confirmed an e-Challan worth Rs 200 issued against the vehicle.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
