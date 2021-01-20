Gurugram Transport Authority Issued Traffic Fines of Over Rs 6.2 Crore in Three Months

The office of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Gurugram has slapped fines amounting to Rs 6.12 crore on 1,218 overloaded and passenger vehicles within a period of three months in the district.

The RTA officials said that during a campaign, the RTA team has issued fines against overloaded vehicles and illegal passenger vehicles plying on the city roads.

"During the last three months, due to strict action on vehicles violating the rules, road accidents have decreased in Gurugram. Also, we have started a campaign to make people aware of road safety measures which will run till February 17," RTA Secretary Bhawna Yadav said.

Yadav said that people should follow the traffic rules and be self-aware about road safety and also inspire others.

She also informed that if the overloaded vehicles and the illegal passenger vehicles are caught again for the same offence, the driver's licence will be suspended for three months along with the vehicle's registration number.

On a similar note, A Working Group set up by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) submitted its report on Monday, recommending linking of motor insurance premium to various traffic violations that ranges from parking in no-parking areas to drunken driving.

As per the report, the motor insurance premium will be increased if the vehicle had been charged by traffic police for violating the traffic laws.

The report recommends a system of calculating Traffic Violation Points basis frequency and severity of different traffic offences.

The Insurance Information Bureau of India (IIB) will coordinate with various states' Traffic Police and the National Informatics Centre to capture the traffic violation data, calculate violation points of each violating vehicle and make this information available to all general insurers through information technology (IT) system integration with them.