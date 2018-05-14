English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hanging Pagani Zonda Supercar in Living Room is Basically Mona Lisa of Automobiles
Perez installed a rare Pagani Zonda Revolucion in his living room, hanging between ceiling and floor on a pillar.
Pagani Zonda installed in living room. (Image: Instagram)
What will you do with a bucket load of money? Buy a fancy house, explore the world or spend it on fancy supercars. But what after that? Insanely rich people, who satiate their needs by buying these very things in the first place resort for art as a fancy a expenditure option. And that’s why paintings from Leonardo da Vinci or Pablo Picasso exchange hands for millions of dollars.
However, there are people who are die-hard automobile lovers and spend their money on automobile art. As weird as it may sound, there’s a huge market for a variety of automobile art pieces and people love to decorate their homes with such pieces.
Taking this love for auto art forward, a certain rich person by the name of Pablo Perez has showcased his love for automobiles, and more specifically for Pagani Auto on Instagram. Perez installed a rare Pagani Zonda Revolucion in his living room, hanging between ceiling and floor on a pillar.
While many people love to place their beloved bike or car in the bedroom or living room, Perez took on to Instagram to show his art installation in the living room, leaving everyone astonished.
While we are not happy to see such a fantastic machine from Pagani, who is known to manufacture exotic supercars in Italy, taken off the roads and installed inside a home, the artwork does look good with its shiny carbon fibre black body.
According to a comment on the Perez’s Instagram post, this was a fully functional Zonda and all its parts and engine were removed befoe installing it on the pillar. The Zonda is suspended sideways, giving it a cool aesthetic value and since it’s a carbon fibre body, we are sure it won’t weigh much, leaving aside the fear of Pagani Zonda falling down.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
