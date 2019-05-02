Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Happy Birthday Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: A Look at the Fast and Furious Car Collection of this Superstar

On the birthday of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, we take a look at what the superstar has in his garage.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
We have seen him wrestling when we were kids. As we grew up, we saw him acting in some action-packed movies such as Fast and the Furious series and today is the day Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson turns another year older. We have seen him driving some pretty amazing cars in his movies, but in real life too the wrestler-turned-actor is fond of owning those big boy toys. In honour of his day, let’s take a look at what the Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been cooking in his garage.

1.Pagani Huayra

Dwayne Johnson with his Pagani Huayra (Image: DriveTribe) Dwayne Johnson with his Pagani Huayra (Image: DriveTribe)

It’s quite hard to imagine a 6’4 muscular man driving around in a Pagani Huayra sports car but yes, Dwayne Johnson managed to arrive at the premiere of the hit HBO show Ballers. Priced at $1.3 million the Pagani Huayara was limited to just 100 units as part of Pagani's agreement with engine supplier Mercedes-AMG.

2.Ford F-150 Pickup Custom-Built

Dwayne Johnson with his Ford F-150 Pickup Custom Built. (Image: DriveTribe) Dwayne Johnson with his Ford F-150 Pickup Custom Built. (Image: DriveTribe)

It’s quite surprising to see that one of the Hollywood’s highest paid actor’s favorite car is not any hypercar but a Ford F-150 pickup truck. But it’s not that hard to understand why because the F-150 pickup is the best car out in the market that matches with the muscular personality of the ‘The Rock’. The Ford F-150 custom built pickup can be seen all over the former WWE superstar’s Instagram page.

3.Ferrari LaFerrari

Dwayne Johnson with his Ferrari LaFerrari.(Image: DriveTribe) Dwayne Johnson with his Ferrari LaFerrari.(Image: DriveTribe)

Dwayne may be incapable of fitting in the superfast hypercars but that doesn’t stop him from owning one. LaFerrari, the flagship hypercar of the world-famous Italian manufacturer, Ferrari is also a part of The Rock’s exotic car collection. The model that superstar owns is a rare matte white LaFerrari that is powered by a 6.3-litre V12 engine that is capable of producing 950bhp.

4.2017 Ford GT

The Rock with his 2017 Ford GT. (Image: DriveTribe) The Rock with his 2017 Ford GT. (Image: DriveTribe)

Just in case you don’t know, Dwayne Johnson is a Ford brand ambassador and has appeared several times in Ford’s commercials and launches. As The Rock was curious to know what Ford has been cooking, he spent some time at different departments of the company and fell in love with another he doesn’t fit in.

5.Rolls-Royce Wraith

The Rock with his Rolls-Royce Wraith. (Image: DriveTribe) The Rock with his Rolls-Royce Wraith. (Image: DriveTribe)

It’s kind of obvious for a superstar like him to own a Rolls-Royce nowadays and the one that Dwayne owns is two-door Wraith coupe which is powered by 6.5-litre twin-turbo V12 engine and the car is definitely a stylish way of getting around.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Also Watch

