Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: God of Cricket and His Cars - BMW, Maruti, Ferrari & More
On his 46th birthday, let's have a look back at some of the most iconic cars that have been a part of Sachin Tendulkar's garage.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the launch of the BMW 5 series in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Sachin Tendulkar, one of the most endearing figures in sports history, is remembered for many things. Some remember the Master Blaster for some unforgettable innings all over all world. Some may remember his humble and soft-spoken nature, while others think of him as the ultimate competitor on the cricket field. Since Sachin turns 46 today, we decided to say wish Sachin Tendulkar a very happy birthday by compiling a list of some of the most cars he's had in his garage. Most of us tend to forget that Sachin has a major soft spot for automobiles. Yes! He's one of us. Sachin has owned a long list of cars which include the BMW X5M, Nissan GT-R, BMW M5, Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, a customised BMW i8 and who can forget the Ferrari 360 Modena. On his 46th birthday, let's have a look back at some of the most iconic cars Sachin Tendulkar has owned -
1. Ferrari 360 Modena
Sachin Tendulkar's Ferrari 360 Modena. (Image: Team-BHP)
When Michael Schumacher gifts Sachin Tendulkar a car, it has to be a special one. Formula 1 Ace Schumacher had gifted Sachin the Ferrari 360 Modena for equalling Don Bradman's record of 29 test centuries back in 2002, Sachin was said to be very impressed by the car's performance. After a few years of ownership, Sachin decided to sell the car to a Surat businessman.
2. Nissan GT-R
Sachin Tendulkar's Nissan GT-R. (Image: Clinton Pereira Photography)
After the Ferrari came the Nissan GT-R, not just any GT-R though, Sachin got a Nissan GT-R Egoist. What's special about the Egoist is the fact that it's a special luxury version, made only to order with more plush interiors and other details as well. Sachin had further added an after marker body kit from Japanese tuners Wald. However, Sachin sold this one in 2017.
3. BMW X5M
Sachin Tendulkar's BMW X5M SUV. (Image: Acierto Multi Trade Pvt Ltd)
A long-standing admirer of BMW, Sachin Tendulkar had also owned a 2002 BMW X5M in Long Beach Blue colour. A BMW from that time, that too an M, makes Sachin's X5M one of the rarest SUV in India. The BMW SUV was used by Sachin on a regular basis when he used to own it. The car had covered 72,000 kms according to the ODO meter and currently, and was put on sale in August last year for a price Rs 21 lakh.
4. BMW i8
Sachin's DC modified BMW i8. (Image: Darshan Shinde Photography)
Sachin also owns a customized BMW i8 sports car modified by DC Design. Sachin, who's also a brand ambassador for BMW since 2012, has gotten his i8 customized in a very tasteful manner. The customized BMW i8 still has all its characteristics but still manages to stand out from the regular i8s. Sachin's stock BMW i8 had a white and blue paint scheme but this DC customized one has a unique paint shade of red and white with custom black accents.
5. Maruti 800
Sachin Tendulkar's Maruti 800.
Last but definitely not least is the Maruti 800, a workhorse of a car most of us will be familiar with, thanks to what it offered people in India at the time. Like it did for most of us, Sachin's car journey began with the Maruti 800. Although Sachin wanted to purchase the car in 1983 itself, when the 800 was launched in India, the Master Blaster managed to purchase the car in 1989. Just yesterday, Maruti Suzuki had launched an updated version of the Alto 800, a descendant of the Maruti 800.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
