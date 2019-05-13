Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: Hot Cars Owned by the Bollywood Diva - From BMW to Maserati

Actress Sunny Leone has a penchant for beautiful cars and it’s evident by her choice of vehicles, both in India and U.S. A couple of years back Sunny Leone became a proud owner of Maserati Quattroporte, gifted by her husband Daniel Weber. Later, Sunny Leone added yet another Maserati to her garage, which also happens to be the costliest and most powerful car in her garage – the limited-run Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo. On the occasion of her birthday, we look at the garage of actress Sunny Leone-Sunny bought the limited-run Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo, a four seat grand tourer back in 2017. Sunny bought the car in the United States, where the Ghibli is priced upwards of $80,000, which roughly translates to Rs 52 lakhs. However, in India, Maserati starts at Rs 1.1 crores for the Ghibli model. The car Sunny bought is a special model with only 450 units to be ever built for the U.S and Canadian markets. Sunny posted a photo of her with the car on Instagram with a caption – “Nothing like being home in my sick a%$ whip!!!! Love @maserati "1 of 450"The Ghibli in the U.S is powered by a 3.0-litre twin turbo petrol V6 motor with two states of tune – a 345 bhp motor and a 404 bhp motor. We are not sure what model Sunny has bought, but it is a special car indeed, with the 345 Bhp version doing 0-100 Kmph in 5.6 seconds, and the 404 bhp version in 4.8 seconds.Both the variants are mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox and get features like 12-way power front leather seats, a blind-spot monitor, front and rear parking sensors, a remote starting system and an all-black interior.In India though, Maserati only offers a diesel powered model of Ghibli. The Ghibli Nerissimo features an all-black exterior trim, with 20 inch alloy wheels.Sunny also owns the Maserati Quattroporte, one of the most known Maserati cars. Sunny leone bought the Quattroporte back in 2014 and shared the photo on Instagram. Maserati recently launched the 2019 Quattroporte’s GranLusso version is available at a starting price of INR 1.74 Cr and the Gransport version at INR 1.79 Cr (Ex-showroom Delhi). The Quattroporte is fitted with 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine and gets the Active Sound technology for the Quattroporte Diesel exhaust system producing a characteristic Maserati sound.Maserati also introduced for the first time, the full-grain Pieno Fiore leather and is available as an option in Quattroporte in three colours with specific stitching on the seats and double stitching on the door panels. Maserati also offers two brand new high-gloss interior veneers for the Quattroporte.Further, exterior colour ranges have also been refreshed with a choice of ten colours for the MY19 Quattroporte models. Two new tri-coat colours are now available, born to enhance the design of each, the iconic Rosso Potente and the deep dark Blu Nobile. In the wide collection of alloy wheels designed specifically for Quattroporte, there are two brand new designs in the MY19 catalogue in 20 and 21-inch sizes.For the regular commute in Mumbai, Sunny Leone uses the much comfortable BMW 7-Series luxury sedan. BMW recently unveiled the 2020 7-Series with a facelift that has left the fans with split opinion. The focal point of the new design is the inflated, trademark 7 Series kidney grille placed on a two-inch taller front end which has grown about 40 percent since the last generation, an expansion that already hasn't been welcomed very warmly.The powertrain options beneath the exterior include petrol and diesel engines with 6, 8 and 12 cylinders, in addition to a plug-in hybrid drive system. The highest performing engine in the range is that of the M760i xDrive: a 6.6-litre V12 engine with near identical specs as the previous generation M760i. In fact, apart from slightly varied horsepower, not much between this generation's and last generation's powertrains have changed.