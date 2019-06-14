Hardeep Singh Puri Announces Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto Flight Operated by Air India
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced a Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight operated by Air India.
Air India. (Representative image/Reuters)
Air India will start Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight, which will fly three times during a week, from September 27, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. "Delighted to announce the commencement of a thrice weekly Air India flight between Sri Amritsar Sahib and Canada. The Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight will commence on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27 Sept. 2019," Puri said on Twitter on Friday.
Nanak Naam Chardhi Kala,Tere Bhaane Sarbat Da Bhala.Delighted to announce the commencement of a thrice weekly @airindiain flight between Sri Amritsar Sahib and Canada.The Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight will commence on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27 Sept. 2019. pic.twitter.com/xSqzxpQVQr— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 14, 2019
"I am glad I was able to help in fulfilling this long pending demand of citizens of Guru Nagri & devotees who travel from North Americas to pay obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib, Durgiyana Mandir & other holy places," he added.
Puri, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, had fought the 2019 general elections from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, but lost to Congress' Gurjeet Singh Aujla.
