Hardeep Singh Puri Announces Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto Flight Operated by Air India

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has announced a Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight operated by Air India.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
Hardeep Singh Puri Announces Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto Flight Operated by Air India
Air India. (Representative image/Reuters)
Air India will start Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight, which will fly three times during a week, from September 27, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. "Delighted to announce the commencement of a thrice weekly Air India flight between Sri Amritsar Sahib and Canada. The Amritsar-Delhi-Toronto flight will commence on the occasion of World Tourism Day on 27 Sept. 2019," Puri said on Twitter on Friday.

"I am glad I was able to help in fulfilling this long pending demand of citizens of Guru Nagri & devotees who travel from North Americas to pay obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib, Durgiyana Mandir & other holy places," he added.

Puri, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, had fought the 2019 general elections from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, but lost to Congress' Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
