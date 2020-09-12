AUTO

1-MIN READ

Hardeep Singh Puri Completes Review of Darbhanga and Deoghar Airport Ahead of Completion

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri completed his review of the Darbhanga and Deoghar Airport ahead of its completion. With the operationalization of these airports, which are being developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), air connectivity of the region will be improved. Further, it will give an impetus to local tourism and will generate employment in the region.

In his review, Puri noted that the passenger traffic handled by 2 operational airports Patna and Gaya in Bihar in 2019-20 was close to 5 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which translates to per capita air trips of about 3.9. This showed a vast untapped potential in the civil aviation sector in the State. Patna handled 4.53 MPPA (2019-20) and Gaya handled 0.24 MPPA (2019-20)

The 2 operational airports Patna and Gaya in Bihar saw huge air passengers growing in last 5 years. Patna airport had a Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30% from 2015-16 to 2019-20 and Gaya airport had a CAGR of 10.7% in the same period.

Darbhanga airport has been awarded under Round-2 of UDAN and 3 routes Darbhanga-Delhi, Darbhanga-Bengaluru and Darbhanga-Mumbai have been awarded under UDAN. The development of civil enclave is to be completed soon.

AAI has already spent about Rs 215 crore in development and up-gradation of airports in Bihar in the last 5 years. This includes Rs 49 crore spent in Darbhanga for the civil enclave.

In addition, Airport infrastructure worth Rs.2200 crore is also planned by AAI, the work for which is at various planning stages. So total works planned and accomplished is worth Rs.2500 Crores.

