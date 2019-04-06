English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hardik Pandya Drives His New Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV Worth Rs 2.19 Crore - Watch Video
A video of Hardik driving his new Mercedes-AMG G63 is shared by Pankhurii Sharma, wife of Krunal Pandya on Instagram.
Hardik Pandya Mercedes.
Loading...
Ace cricketer and Indian cricket team all-rounder, Hardik Pandya recently bought a new Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV Worth Rs 2.19 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). While Hardik Pandya hasn’t shared any images of the his swanky new car on any of the social media platforms, a couple of Instagram users have shared images of his car standing outside a hotel.
However a new video shows his driving his Palladium Silver Metallic coloured SUV for a brief period of time. The video is shared by Pankhurii Sharma, wife of Krunal Pandya, brother of Hardik Pandya on Instagram. Reportedly Hardik bought his new ride a few weeks back.
Hardik Pandya gifted himself a new Audi A6 35TDI sedan last year. The A6 sedan is one of the company’s best-selling car and the 35TDI is one of the most popular variants. Priced at about Rs 65 lakh, the Audi A6 35TDI is powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that produces 190 Bhp of power and churns out 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.
As for the new Mercedes-AMG G63, it was launched in October 2018 and is powered by a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 petrol engine producing a massive power of 585 Bhp and a peak torque of 850 Nm. The new version gets a 9-speed automatic AMG SPEEDSHIFT transmission that transfers the power to all the four wheels. It can do 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds and can reach an electronically limited top speed of 220 km/h.
However a new video shows his driving his Palladium Silver Metallic coloured SUV for a brief period of time. The video is shared by Pankhurii Sharma, wife of Krunal Pandya, brother of Hardik Pandya on Instagram. Reportedly Hardik bought his new ride a few weeks back.
Hardik Pandya gifted himself a new Audi A6 35TDI sedan last year. The A6 sedan is one of the company’s best-selling car and the 35TDI is one of the most popular variants. Priced at about Rs 65 lakh, the Audi A6 35TDI is powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that produces 190 Bhp of power and churns out 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.
As for the new Mercedes-AMG G63, it was launched in October 2018 and is powered by a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 petrol engine producing a massive power of 585 Bhp and a peak torque of 850 Nm. The new version gets a 9-speed automatic AMG SPEEDSHIFT transmission that transfers the power to all the four wheels. It can do 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds and can reach an electronically limited top speed of 220 km/h.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Show How to Glam Up This Navratri
- Pankaj Tripathi Thinks I Am A Creep, Says Janhvi Kapoor
- How Phones are Using the Latest Ultra High Resolution Sensors to Rival DSLRs
- 'I Know a Lot About Wind': Donald Trump Finally Tells the Truth, While Lying
- BCCI Ombudsman to Reconsider Quantum of Punishment for Sreesanth: SC
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results