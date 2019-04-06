Hardik Pandya Drives His New Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV Worth Rs 2.19 Crore - Watch Video

Ace cricketer and Indian cricket team all-rounder, Hardik Pandya recently bought a new Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV Worth Rs 2.19 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi). While Hardik Pandya hasn’t shared any images of the his swanky new car on any of the social media platforms, a couple of Instagram users have shared images of his car standing outside a hotel.However a new video shows his driving his Palladium Silver Metallic coloured SUV for a brief period of time. The video is shared by Pankhurii Sharma, wife of Krunal Pandya, brother of Hardik Pandya on Instagram. Reportedly Hardik bought his new ride a few weeks back.Hardik Pandya gifted himself a new Audi A6 35TDI sedan last year. The A6 sedan is one of the company’s best-selling car and the 35TDI is one of the most popular variants. Priced at about Rs 65 lakh, the Audi A6 35TDI is powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine that produces 190 Bhp of power and churns out 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.As for the new Mercedes-AMG G63, it was launched in October 2018 and is powered by a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 petrol engine producing a massive power of 585 Bhp and a peak torque of 850 Nm. The new version gets a 9-speed automatic AMG SPEEDSHIFT transmission that transfers the power to all the four wheels. It can do 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds and can reach an electronically limited top speed of 220 km/h.