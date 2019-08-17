Hardik Pandya Spotted Driving New Lamborghini Huracan EVO Supercar Worth Rs 3.73 Crore

Ace cricketer and Indian cricket team all-rounder, Hardik Pandya has reportedly bought a new Lamborghini Huracan EVO supercar worth Rs 3.73 Crore (ex-showroom). Hardik was recently spotted with a brand new car in the bright orange colour along with his brother Krunal Pandya. Just a few months back, Hardik also bought a Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV worth Rs 2.19 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).

While Hardik Pandya hasn’t shared any images of his swanky new car on any of the social media platforms, a couple of social media users have shared images and videos of him driving the supercar. However, chances are that Pandya brothers are just test driving the Lamborghini.

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO was launched in India earlier this year and features a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated Lamborghini V10 engine, updated to produce higher power output. The Huracan EVO outputs 640 hp with 600 Nm of torque. With a dry weight of 1,422 kg accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and from 0-200 km/h in 9.0 seconds.

The Huracán EVO is available in only one colour, the one Hardik got and is called Arancio Xanto, a new Lamborghini four-layer colour. The EVO also gets dedicated 20” Aesir rims shod in Pirelli P Zero tyres. The interior features a dedicated new EVO trim in Alcantara and leather mix, with Arancio Dryope details matching the body tone.

Hardik Pandya also gifted himself a new Audi A6 35TDI sedan last year. The A6 sedan is one of the company’s best-selling car and is priced at about Rs 65 lakh.

