1-min read

Harley-Davidson 338cc Motorcycle Announced, To Compete with Royal Enfield 350

The company announced it is working with Qianjiang Motorcycle Company Limited to sell “smaller, more accessible” Harley-Davidson motorcycles in China.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 21, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
Harley-Davidson 338cc Motorcycle Announced, To Compete with Royal Enfield 350
Harley Davidson 338. (Image: newmotor.com.cn)
Loading...

Harley-Davidson has teamed up with a Chinese manufacturer for a 338 cc motorcycle it hopes to roll out in Asian markets beginning with China by 2020. The company announced it is working with Qianjiang Motorcycle Company Limited to sell “smaller, more accessible” Harley-Davidson motorcycles in China.

The motorcycles will include 338cc displacement engines, which are smaller than anything Harley-Davidson offers in the United States, according to Fox News. The new motorcycle and its engine will be manufactured at Qianjiang’s factory based in the city of Wenling, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Xinhua reported.

President Trump had criticized Harley-Davidson last year after the company said it was planning to move production to Europe to avoid tariffs. “We’re excited about this opportunity to build more Harley riders in China, one of the world’s largest motorcycle markets, by creating new pathways to our brand,” said Matt Levatich, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson.

A render image released by Harley-Davidson shows the 338 cc motorcycle will vary a lot from the company’s signature cruiser design. In 2018, Harley-Davidson had said that it plans to launch lightweight motorcycles in Asia and electric bikes globally

"Our More Roads plan is all about bringing our brand of freedom to more people, in more places, in more ways", Matt Levatich, CEO of Harley-Davidson, said in a statement.

The new motorcycle and its engine will be manufactured at Qianjiang’s factory based in the city of Wenling, east China’s Zhejiang Province, the report said.

The two firms plan to co-develop a premium 338cc displacement Harley-Davidson motorcycle for sale in China, with additional Asian markets to follow, Qianjiang said in an announcement made on Thursday.

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
