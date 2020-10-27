Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp Announce Distribution Agreement for India

American cruiser motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and India’s Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest maker of motorcycles and scooters in terms of unit volumes, has announced a partnership for the Indian market.

As per the distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sell Parts and Accessories and General Merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India.

As part of a Licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

These actions are aligned with Harley-Davidson’s business overhaul, The Rewire, and the company’s announcement in September to change its business model in India.

As per a statement issued, this arrangement is mutually beneficial for both companies and riders in India, as it brings together the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with the strong distribution network and customer service of Hero MotoCorp.