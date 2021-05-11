Harley Davidson Announces 'LiveWire' Sub-Brand for Electric Motorcycles, 1st Product Launch on July 8

In a bid to establish itself in the emerging electric bike market, popular American bike manufacturer Harley Davidson has announced its new electric bike brand 'LiveWire'. Till now, the company had only used this 'LiveWire' brand name for its high-end performance electric bike. In 2019, Harley had introduced its first ever electric bike named 'LiveWire'. However, the nameplate will now be used as an independent brand for line-up of all electric bikes.

The first electric bike under the LiveWire brand is slated for a launch on July 8 and will also be premiered at the International Motorcycle Show on July 9. Harley Davidson stated that it initially plans to target the urban market and the brand will initially be headquartered virtually with initial hubs in Silicon Valley, CA (LiveWire Labs) and Milwaukee, WI. The company aims to 'redefine electric with an aim to deliver the best experience to urban riders'.

According to Financial Express , LiveWire will work with participating dealers from the Harley Davidson network as an independent brand and these bikes will be sold through a blend of digital and physical market space. Dedicated LiveWire EV showrooms will be coming up at selected locations in the USA, starting from California.

LiveWire will leverage on Harley's engineering expertise, manufacturing and its other infrastructure equipped as a brand. The new brand will also invest in EV development. Both Harley Davidson and LiveWire will also cooperate to share their technological advancement.

Meanwhile, the Indian fans of Harley Davidson might have to wait longer than normal to get their hands on these bikes. Looking at the current market strategy of Harley Davidson, the possibility of LiveWire bikes coming to India appears to be bleak for now.

Harley Davidson had ceased all its manufacturing operation in India last year and moved to a collaboration with Hero MotoCorp. Under this, Hero is currently looking after the sales and service operation of the American bike maker.

