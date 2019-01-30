English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Harley-Davidson Announces Two New Electric Bike Concepts
At CES 2019 earlier this month, Harley-Davidson revealed the LiveWire, the company's first electric model to hit the consumer market for a very H-D price tag: $29,799.
Harley-Davidson Electric Concept revealed at X Games Aspen 2019. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Just a couple weeks after Harley-Davidson announced its very first electric motorcycle set to retail for $30,000, the company revealed two more electric concept bikes that are lightweight, agile, and will surely be more affordable.
At CES 2019 earlier this month, Harley-Davidson revealed the LiveWire, the company's first electric model to hit the consumer market for a very H-D price tag: $29,799. Before this model becomes officially available (slated for August 2019), though, the company has already announced two more electric bike concepts designed to offer "all-new riding experiences with iconic Harley-Davidson power."
These two new concepts debuted Monday at X Games Aspen 2019 and neither has been officially named yet or accompanied by a spec sheet of any sort. What we do know, apart from that we can deduct from the images, is that both were designed with four objectives in mind: to attract new riders by omitting the need of a motorcycle license and lowering the learning curve, to improve the riding experience by reducing the overall model weight and increasing ease of use, to enhance the battery design by making it removable and able to be recharged with any standard household power outlet, and to promote bike customization with easily accessible individualization.
Because the final designs are not yet confirmed, neither are the future price points; however, H-D did note that, "the upcoming electric portfolio will feature a spectrum of models and price points from a few thousand dollars to Harley-Davidson's halo electric motorcycle, the LiveWire at $29,799." With these bikes being so minimalistic and lightweight, it's likely that if they go into production that they would both will fall at the lower end of that spectrum.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
At CES 2019 earlier this month, Harley-Davidson revealed the LiveWire, the company's first electric model to hit the consumer market for a very H-D price tag: $29,799. Before this model becomes officially available (slated for August 2019), though, the company has already announced two more electric bike concepts designed to offer "all-new riding experiences with iconic Harley-Davidson power."
Built with routine and radness in mind. @XGames Gold Medalist Jacko Strong thrashes on one of our lightweight electric concepts during #XGames #Aspen 2019. ⚡— Harley-Davidson (@harleydavidson) January 28, 2019
More ➡️ https://t.co/KygwJqqHGr#HarleyDavidson #FreedomMachine pic.twitter.com/lovgmNCOnp
These two new concepts debuted Monday at X Games Aspen 2019 and neither has been officially named yet or accompanied by a spec sheet of any sort. What we do know, apart from that we can deduct from the images, is that both were designed with four objectives in mind: to attract new riders by omitting the need of a motorcycle license and lowering the learning curve, to improve the riding experience by reducing the overall model weight and increasing ease of use, to enhance the battery design by making it removable and able to be recharged with any standard household power outlet, and to promote bike customization with easily accessible individualization.
Because the final designs are not yet confirmed, neither are the future price points; however, H-D did note that, "the upcoming electric portfolio will feature a spectrum of models and price points from a few thousand dollars to Harley-Davidson's halo electric motorcycle, the LiveWire at $29,799." With these bikes being so minimalistic and lightweight, it's likely that if they go into production that they would both will fall at the lower end of that spectrum.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs 154 Recharge With 180 Days Validity
- Facebook Paying Teens $20 Per Month to Install Data Harvesting VPN App on iPhones
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Playing Bal Thackeray: An Actor Doesn’t Have His Own Ideology
- Ravi Kishan's Daughter Riva to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Padmini Kolhapure's Son Priyaank
- Please Ban PUBG, 11-Year-Old Appeals to Maharashtra Govt in Letter
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results