Harley-Davidson Announces Two New Electric Bike Concepts

Just a couple weeks after Harley-Davidson announced its very first electric motorcycle set to retail for $30,000, the company revealed two more electric concept bikes that are lightweight, agile, and will surely be more affordable.At CES 2019 earlier this month, Harley-Davidson revealed the LiveWire, the company's first electric model to hit the consumer market for a very H-D price tag: $29,799. Before this model becomes officially available (slated for August 2019), though, the company has already announced two more electric bike concepts designed to offer "all-new riding experiences with iconic Harley-Davidson power."These two new concepts debuted Monday at X Games Aspen 2019 and neither has been officially named yet or accompanied by a spec sheet of any sort. What we do know, apart from that we can deduct from the images, is that both were designed with four objectives in mind: to attract new riders by omitting the need of a motorcycle license and lowering the learning curve, to improve the riding experience by reducing the overall model weight and increasing ease of use, to enhance the battery design by making it removable and able to be recharged with any standard household power outlet, and to promote bike customization with easily accessible individualization.Because the final designs are not yet confirmed, neither are the future price points; however, H-D did note that, "the upcoming electric portfolio will feature a spectrum of models and price points from a few thousand dollars to Harley-Davidson's halo electric motorcycle, the LiveWire at $29,799." With these bikes being so minimalistic and lightweight, it's likely that if they go into production that they would both will fall at the lower end of that spectrum.